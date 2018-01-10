Traffic lights benefit motorists, pedestrians at busy Basseterre intersections

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Once commissioned later this year, newly installed traffic lights throughout various busy intersections in Basseterre are set to rectify traffic issues, noted Head of the Traffic Department in St. Kitts Inspector Carl Caines on the government’s weekly programme “Working for You.” Caines outlined some clear benefits that the traffic lights will bring to the city of Basseterre, saying that the traffic lights were implemented to make the streets safer for motorists. Some benefits of the lights that were outlined are reducing the number of collisions, easing traffic congestion, increasing discipline and responsibility among drivers and adding organization and structure in the way motorists operate at junctions.

“Our whole objective is safety,” said Inspector Caines, as he noted that an analysis of the lights will be done at the end of this year to assess the success of the first phase of the project.

The inspector said that the traffic lights will also help to reduce the unnecessary stopping of vehicles in the middle of busy traffic zones and limit the obstruction caused when drivers stop at the side of the road to drop off passengers or cargo.

He said there is legislation being put in place for the governing of the traffic lights before the lights can be operational. The first phase of the traffic light installment was carried out at the busiest traffic intersections in Basseterre, with more to be installed at other strategic locations throughout Basseterre in Phase Two of the project.

“We all travel these streets and recognise the difficulty of getting out of a junction,” Caines added. “The lights are here to govern us.”