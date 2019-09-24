Sergeant Denzil Pemberton, 26-year veteran of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force who passed away Sept. 3, will be laid to rest with a full military funeral and full military honours Tuesday at the Wesley Methodist Church from 1:00 p.m.
The following traffic restrictions have been announced for the service:
PARKING RESTRICTIONS
- Parking will not be permitted on Seaton Street
TRAFFIC FLOW:
- Traffic will flow northward on Victoria Road
- Traffic will flow one way from East to West along Springfield Road
PARKING:
- Personnel attending the funeral will be permitted to park at:
Carnival City
Tennis Court
Sports Department Parking lot (through the Marathon Gate)
CEMETERY:
- No parking will be permitted on the Eastern side of the Cemetery in the vicinity of the tamarind tree
FUNERAL HOME:
- Parking will not be permitted on Market Street in the vicinity of Jenkins Funeral Home