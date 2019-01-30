BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Fifteen public sector participants from various ministries and departments are being trained securing physical or technological government information by establishing Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) based on international standards.

The Jan. 30 workshop, entitled “Certified ISO 27001 Lead Implementer and Internal Controls Architect Training and Certification” aims to develop participant’s competencies in establishing, managing, exercising, and maintaining information security in accordance with international best practices.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Legal Affairs and Communications, Diana Francis, encouraged participants to learn as much as possible because the information they receive will be beneficial.

“In participating in this training, each of you will make yourself more marketable and up-to-date with the security standards that are available,” said Ms. Francis, while applauding the participants for taking up the challenge. “We commend all of you for showing interest in this training and it will also help in furthering your education.”

Participants were encouraged to share the knowledge and experience gained with their colleagues so that they can benefit in the future.

Ms. Francis said the government partnered in this endeavour to ensure that information is always protected.

“The government is investing its required sources in you to ensure that its information is secured from internal and external threats by preventing unauthorized access, use and modification of information and data,” said Ms. Francis.

The two-day workshop in collaboration with the Department of Technology and Certified Information Security Inc. It is a follow-up to the ISO 31000 Enterprise Risk Management training workshop held in St. Kitts in July 2018.