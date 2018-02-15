Transformation from PEP to STEP eliminates significant irregularities

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The People’s Employment Programme (PEP) was positively rebranded to the Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP) to institute genuine training opportunities and eliminate a number of challenges and irregularities that existed, said STEP Field Coordinator William Phillip.

“For instance, when it came to labour force, we realized that [people] were not going to work early, going to work very late, finishing very early and getting paid,” he said. “As a matter of fact, we found out that [people] who are not living in St. Kitts were on the payroll and getting paid. So we were able with the transformation of PEP to eliminate some of these problems.”

He explained that steps have been taken to ensure that there is not a repeat of such problems. “Going forward into STEP, we have made sure that we have a number of procedures in place – checks and balances – [and] because of these checks and balances, we have been able to counteract those problems that we have been having,” he added.

The Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP) is a National Skills Training Programme (NSTP) initiative that seeks to empower programme participants by providing training to assist in the development of the requisite human resource capabilities and entrepreneurial skills which will facilitate participants’ smooth integration into the work force. The programme was rebranded in February 2017

Director of STEP Wendell Wattley said that with the transformation of the programme, they were able to reduce the total numbers of people on the payroll of the programme from more than 4,000 to just over 2,000.

“That’s a significant reduction both in the numbers and in terms of the payroll, which, by extension of the government, has to deal with via the SIDF [St. Kitts and Nevis Sugar Industry Diversification Foundation],” Wattley said. “By reducing the numbers, we were able to focus more on the areas that were critical for development of the country.

He added that an important area of focus was that of training. “We need to have [people] trained and certified because a lot of [people] out there in the workforce are highly skilled, but they do not possess the certification that is required by those who are doing employment, particularly in our labour force.”

The director said that STEP will continue to ensure that its workers are properly trained and certified so that they can utilize the opportunities available in the world of work.