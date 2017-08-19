Treasury Building Complex Project lacks clarity

Charlestown, Nevis – Demolition of the previous treasury building site located in downtown Charleston began Aug 13 and is slated to be finished and ready for construction Aug 20. Two days after the demolition began, a press release was made public Aug 15 by the NIA detailing a claim that the reconstruction of the complex would not undermine Charlestown’s architectural integrity.

The project is expected to be a massive undertaking. Colin Dore, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance, explained it will cost EC$8 million. A critical aspect of the press release was the communication between the NIA government and the Nevis Historical and Conservation Society (NHCS), who put forward ideas to help ensure the building would not negatively impact the heritage of downtown Charlestown. The NHCS earlier this year called upon the NIA to ensure that this project did not hamper the historical value of the city, especially considering the push to establish Nevis as a World Heritage Site.

“We made some adjustments to basically work along with what the NHCS had in mind and wanted,” Dore said in the release. “It is a big project for them and so we are working alongside them. We are making the adjustments based on what they had requested. We believe we have come to a compromise and I want to assure them that everything has been done to ensure that the architecture of the building stays within what traditional downtown Charlestown is known for.”

The NHCS has a different outlook on the situation. Director of the NHCS, Nicole Liburd, questioned the validity of some of the details included in the release.

“Earlier this year, the NHCS was asked to provide comments to the Nevis physical planning department about the proposed building,” Liburd said. “That was in February. To date, we haven’t received any feedback from physical planning or the NIA. We’ve never had a discussion.”

Liburd acknowledge the possibility that changes had been made to the original plans, but without any further information being presented to the NHCS, she was unaware of what the current plan is. The press release stated that there are already bids submitted for construction of the project, and the administration’s cabinet is likely to select a bidder at next week’s cabinet meeting.

Being an NGO, the responsibilities of the NHCS lie in evaluation, not developing. Liburd’s worry is without a publication of the new plans to all stakeholders, the NHCS cannot accurately do its job. With the current application of the establishment of the city of Charlestown as a World Heritage site, any and all construction in Charlestown is more heavily examined, as a World Heritage site status would lead to an increase in sustainable tourism practices for Nevis. This makes the issue more critical in the eyes of stakeholders of the project.

“This press release is the first thing the NHCS has seen from the NIA,” Liburd said. “We have received no further projections; we do not know the scale size or any changes. I support them wanting to do something within Charlestown, but is that the perfect place? Is that building the ideal thing?”

The NHCS’ initial concerns revolved around the size and scope of the project. The building is projected to stay within 30-36 feet, according to the press release. Additionally, the necessity of building a government building in downtown Charlestown was called into question. Liburd wondered why the site could not be used for more economic revenue, whether that be in the form of a commercial building or space for beauty in Charlestown.

“We don’t know what the plans for the site are other than there’s going to be a building,” Liburd said. “We’re very disappointed that the release went out, and the views reflected in it contradicted our stance. This [release] leads our members to believe that there has been a discussion or deliberation.”

Liburd is encouraged that the NIA have taken different views on in regards to the project, but felt the public has heard no mention of those views. Objections to the construction were also raised by the World Heritage Site committee established earlier this year by the NIA, whose committee was not mentioned in the press release.

“We have always had an effective working relationship with the NIA,” Liburd said. “We support the call for World Heritage Status. We’re just asking the government to be mindful to that, and get as many stakeholder views as possible. We’re here to be an independent body, to give views to public and private projects as necessary. So we’re just asking for that same level of discussion with everybody, not just the NHCS. Everyone has a stake to what happens in Charlestown.”