Trump Ends PR Visit and it Began, A Showman Oblivious to the Destruction

The sight of US President Donald Trump throwing rolls of paper towels to desperate Puerto Ricans and his insensitive comments further illustrates a person more shallow than the flood water receding from San Juan.

At one point, he handed out flashlights. “You don’t need them anymore,” the President remarked. Yet by Tuesday, power had been restored to less than 7% of Puerto Rico.

All told, the President’s visit to Puerto Rico lasted about four-and-a-half hours, less time than many Puerto Ricans have spent waiting in line for gas in recent days.

His visit began with an veiled insult: “Now, I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you’ve thrown our budget a little out of whack because we’ve spent a lot of money on Puerto Rico,” Trump said, during a briefing on relief efforts Tuesday….as if the people were responsible for the hurricane damage.

And it ended saying how great the relief effort has been. But in between he also remarked how slight the loss of life was compared to Hurricane Katrina that devastated New Orleans in 2005.

By Tuesday evening he was back on Air Force One touting his administration’s relief efforts once again.

“We’ve only heard thank yous from the people of Puerto Rico,” the President said, as he jetted back to Washington.