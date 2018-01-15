TV to rebroadcast the 2015 emergency Parliament sitting drama on third anniversary

NOTICE

The riveting emergency Parliament sitting of Friday, Jan. 16, 2015, will be aired tomorrow, Jan. 16, the three-year anniversary.

Air times for the moment of high drama that marked a turning point in our country’s political history are as follows: 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on ZIZ Television (www.zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/).

Tune in tomorrow to relive history and “the day of infamy that stunned the nation and observers around the world,” as recalled by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris. “In the face of … unconstitutional actions of the former … regime on the evening of … Jan. 16, 2015, in which abrupt boundary changes were wrongly imposed on the people in a sham sitting of Parliament just before the Parliament was dissolved, we had to take decisive action to defend the democratic rights of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” Harris stated about “this watershed time in St. Kitts and Nevis.”