BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Twenty-four new Island Constables were sworn in on Feb. 18, took the Administration of Oath and received their instruments of appointment during a ceremony at Government House.

The group made history by becoming the first Island Constables to be appointed specifically to tourism prescribed areas.

The Administration of Oaths to the Island Constables is in accordance with the Island’s Constables Act of the Laws of St. Kitts and Nevis Cap. 19.21.

Governor General, His Excellency S. W. Tapley Seaton, administered the oaths and extended sincerest congratulations and best wishes for the Island Constable’s future.

“I certainly wish to extend my personal congratulations to every single one of the Island Constables and to wish them well in their future undertakings,” said Sir Tapley. “It is a very serious responsibility and I am certain that all of the training that you have had will prepare you to discharge your duties in the correct way.”

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, shared similar sentiments, noting that their successful completion of the training programme will equip them to serve as the new batch of Island Constables.

“…We are hoping that you really do an excellent job, for if you were not to produce excellently from the start then this investment would not be worth it for the country,” said Dr. Harris. “I want very early to encourage you to do well. Try to go over in your mind all the training that was given to you… and see how well you could implement the instruction and advice.”

The Island Constables will be deployed to increase available manpower to assist visitors and locals alike in popular tourist places such as Port Zante, Independence Square, the Anglican Church Ground, Black Rocks and Nevis.