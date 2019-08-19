The handover of 12 new vehicles to the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) by the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Thursday, Aug. 15, will serve to enhance the number of police patrols, reduce response time, and assist traffic management.

The Police Training School has been preparing officers to meet the need for additional drivers.

At Aug. 14’s Graduation Ceremony, Commandant of the Police Training School, Inspector Eldrin Dickenson, reported that Course 43 started in January with 14 recruits holding valid driver’s license — twelve who undertook the additional training.

“The recruits were given every Wednesday and Saturday afternoon for driving practice with their driving instructors,” Dickenson said while giving the Course Report during the ceremony.To date, nine of the 12 trainees were successful in the written examination and road test.

“I am now proud to report that Course 43 has a total of 23 recruits holding valid Driver’s License to assist with the new Highway Island Patrol and Zonal Patrol of our Basseterre area, which should be coming soon,” Dickenson indicated. “This new initiative will enable the drivers to respond to the needs of the citizen and visitor in the federation within a reasonable time. It will also assist in enforcing the traffic laws in the federation.”

During the six months of police training and practical experience, all 31 recruits were exposed to the nation’s Traffic Regulations during classroom sessions. Other topics included Criminal Law, Evidence of Procedures and General Duties; Psychology; Domestic Violence; Use of Force; Human Rights; Police Regulations; Report Writing, and Summary and Indictable Case-file Preparation.