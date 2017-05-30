Two Charged In Saturday Night (May 27) Pellet Gun Incident

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 30, 2017 (RSCNPF): Two persons taken into custody on Saturday night (May 27) in relation to an incident involving a pellet gun have been arrested, formally charged and cautioned.

Arrested and charged are Lewis Powell of Upper Shaw’s Avenue and Dequan Maloney of Upper Shaw’s Avenue.

Both were arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of, causing grievous bodily harm and making use of a firearm to commit a felony.

The Police Service registers appreciation to those who provided information with regards to this incident.

Head of the Violent Crimes Unit, Inspector Mackie Smith, said, “it is this type of support that brings investigations forward, persons provided what information they had, and helped us to build a case. I encourage the public to continue. Together we can make a difference.”