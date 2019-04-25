An investigation is currently being conducted into a traffic accident that occurred on the Island Main Road in the vicinity of Ross University on Sunday, April 21 in which two persons were injured.

The accident occurred at approximately 11:15 a.m. It involved motor Omni-bus H30, which is owned and was driven by Jarryd Saunders of Lamberts and motor car R135 owned by Thrifty car rentals and driven by Sascha Aegerter of Switzerland.

At the time of the accident, the Omni-bus was transporting eight (8) passengers and the rental was transporting two (2) passengers.

Circumstances are that both vehicles were travelling in opposite directions with H30 heading west to east along the Main Road and R135 heading east to west. When they got in the vicinity of Ross University and the parking lot on the mountain side of the road, the driver of R135 made a right turn to go into a road and collided with H30 in the centre of the Main Road.

The two passengers who were in R135 were taken to JNF General Hospital via ambulance for medical attention. One sustained injuries to his left hip and head and the other sustained injuries to the neck and head. They remain warded at the hospital in stable condition.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.