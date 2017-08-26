Two more students head for Earth University on scholarships

Lydia Tyson and Joneka Smithen are the newest recipients of a full scholarship provided by Anne Bass to study at Earth University in Costa Rica.

The students will be placed with a family in Costa Rica, who will help them to learn Spanish.

According to the permanent secretary in agriculture, Eric Evelyn, one of the benefits of attending college in Costa Rica is that “students come back to Nevis with another language (Spanish) and I know that the students that we have currently in Costa Rica are already very fluent in [it],” he said. “I am expecting nothing less from these two students [who] will be going on to [to the university.]”.

Evelyn visited the university last year and said he was “extremely impressed with their curriculum and the practical component.” He noted that the degree the students will receive is accepted throughout the world. In addition, students must work in the community as well as take classes, as well as consider an entrepreneurial project where they will be trained to have their own business.

“The course at Costa Rica is fantastic,” Evelyn said. “It is a very rigid course, a very tough one, but I think the students will come out much better in terms of being entrepreneurs and leaders.”

Evelyn expressed gratitude to the sponsor of the scholarship and encouraged the new students to work hard. “I want to say a hearty thank you to our donor, Anne Bass, who gives the scholarship to our deserving students for them to get an education in agriculture free of cost,” he said. “I wish them well and I encourage them to very work hard and remember that you are not [just] representing yourself in Costa Rica, but you are representing Nevis.

“Normally, students [who] travel from Nevis overseas always excel and I am expecting you to excel,” he said.

Tyson and Smithen will be joining Dezine Smitten, Prince Arundel, LeronWebbe, Dezjorn Jeffers and Kyle Liburd, all recipients of the scholarship.

Tyson thanked “the Ministry of Agriculture. I will work hard to make everyone proud, and my mom and my father because they would not have to pay money for me to have tertiary education,” she informed. Smithen also expressed her gratitude and noted “I will do my best to make Nevis and my family proud.”

The university, established in 1986, offers a four-year undergraduate program in agricultural sciences and natural resources management. It is a private, nonprofit international university created with the support of the Costa Rican government, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. The university has “prestigious international faculty who provide a world-class scientific and technological education. The university emphasizes values, ethical entrepreneurship and environmental and social commitment.”