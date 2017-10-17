U.S. consular officer to hold appointments for U.S. citizens in St. Kitts and Nevis

From Bridgetown Press

The U.S. Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) announces that a consular officer will visit St. Kitts and Nevis Oct. 30-Nov. 2 to provide U.S. citizens services and accept applications for U.S. passports and consular reports of birth abroad. However, visa cases cannot be discussed during these outreach trips.

Appointments will be held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort’s St. Lucia meeting room.

Monday, Oct. 30: 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31: 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2: 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.

Appointments in Nevis will be held at the Alexander Hamilton Museum.

Wednesday, Nov. 1: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments must be made online to meet with the consular officer: https://bb.usembassy.gov/u-s-citizen-services/consular-outreach-visits/.

It is important to remember that they are no longer accept inghandwritten passport application forms. You must fill out all passport application forms online at https://pptform.state.gov/ and then print them. Please have all forms completed prior to your appointment and bring originals and copies of all supporting documents.

Fees must be paid by international money order or bank draft made out to “U.S. Embassy.” The money order or bank draft must have the correct and exact amount. Cash and credit cards are not accepted and no refunds are permitted.

Overseas passport applications cannot benefit from the expedite program offered online; therefore, customers should not make checks payable for any expedite fees.

Fees are as follows:

Child age 15 or below (first time or renewal): US$105

First adult passport (including children 16 or older): US$135

Consular Report of Birth Abroad: US$100

Notarials: US$50 per signature

If you are renewing a 10-year passport issued fewer than 15 years ago and can present your expired passport, you may apply by mail directly to the embassy at a cost of US$110. If you cannot present a previous 10-year passport issued fewer than 15 years ago, you must appear in person for an interview with the consular officer. That fee is US$135.

All applicants must provide the following:

A completed passport application

Two passport-size photos (2” x 2”)

Proof of U.S. citizenship such as previous U.S. passport, U.S. birth certificate, U.S. Consular Report of Birth Abroad or U.S. naturalization certificate

Social security card.

Bring originals and photocopies of all documents. You must also provide a prepaid air waybill (FedEx, DHL, LIAT QuikPak, etc.) in order to have the new passport mailed back to you.

For a child under age 16, if both parents are listed on the birth certificate, both parents must appear in person with the child or provide a signed, notarized Form DS-3053: Statement of Consent from the non-applying parent/guardian. Bring the documents listed plus the child’s birth certificate and both parents’ passports or other identification. Bring originals and photocopies of all documents including copies of the parents’ identification.

For more information, visit http://www.travel.state.gov/passport/get/minors/minors_834.html. Additional information on U.S. citizen services and links to application forms are available on the U.S. Department of State’s website at http://travel.state.gov.