U.S. consular officer to hold appointments for U.S. citizens May 14-17

A consular officer from the U.S. Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) will visit Nevis Monday, May 14, and St. Kitts May 15-17 to provide U.S. citizens services and accept applications for U.S. passports and consular reports of birth abroad. Unfortunately, we are not able to discuss visa cases during these outreach trips.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: We no longer accept handwritten passport application forms. You must fill out all passport application forms online at www.travel.state.gov and then print them. You will know it is correct when the printed application generates a barcode on the upper left hand side of the application. Please have all forms completed prior to your appointment and bring originals and copies of all supporting documents .

Appointments will be held at the Alexander Hamilton Museum in Charlestown, Nevis, on Monday, May 14, 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1-2:30 p.m.

Appointments will be held at the Marriott in St. Kitts in the Dominica Room on the following dates:

Tuesday, May 15: 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 16: 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.

Thursday, May 17: 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.

You must make an appointment online to meet with the consular officer. The appointment calendar is now open at https://evisaforms.state.gov/acs/default.asp?postcode=BG2&appcode=1.

Fees must be paid by international money order or bank draft made out to “U.S. Embassy.” We are unable to accept cash or credit cards. PLEASE NOTE: The money order or bank draft must have the correct and exact amount . We will not issue any refunds . Fees are as follows:

Child’s passport (under age 16): US$115

First adult passport: US$145

Consular Report of Birth Abroad: US$100

Notarials: US$50 per signature

If you are renewing a 10-year passport issued fewer than 15 years ago and can present your expired passport, you may apply by mail directly to the embassy. The fee is US$110. If you cannot present a previous 10-year passport issued fewer than 15 years ago, you must appear in person for an interview with the consular officer. The fee for this service is US$145.

All applicants must provide the following:

a completed passport application

two passport-size photos (2 by 2)

social security card

proof of U.S. citizenship such as previous U.S. passport, U.S. birth certificate, U.S. Consular Report of Birth Abroad or U.S. naturalization certificate.

Please bring originals AND photocopies of all documents , including a copy of the passport you are renewing . You must also provide a prepaid air waybill (FedEx, DHL, LIAT QuikPak, etc.) in order to have the new passport mailed back to you.

Important update on passport photos: As of November 1, 2016, applicants may not wear eyeglasses in passport photos. See www.travel.state.gov for complete photo requirements.

For a child under age 16, if both parents are listed on the birth certificate, both parents must appear in person with the child OR a signed, notarized Form DS-3053: Statement of Consent from the non-applying parent-guardian must be submitted. Please bring the documents listed above PLUS the child’s birth certificate and both parents’ passports or other identification. Please bring originals AND photocopies of all documents including copies of the parents’ identification . For more information, visit http://www.travel.state.gov/passport/get/minors/minors_834.html.

All child applications must be accompanied by age progression photos showing the child’s development from the last passport issuance.

Additional information on U.S. citizen services and links to application forms are available on the U.S. Department of State’s website at http://travel.state.gov.