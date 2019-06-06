One person died and another was temporarily lost while attempting to hike to Mount Liamuiga on Tuesday, St. Kitts and Nevis police said.

James Beattie of the United States and Emily Goodyear of England went on the hike on Tuesday at around 4pm. While hiking, Beattie fell ill and Goodyear left to get help but became lost on the way.

The duo were reported lost on Tuesday and a search team made up of police, fire and rescue services and the defence force began looking for them.

“The search team found Goodyear who then guided them in the direction of Beattie. He was found lying motionless along the hiking trail,” said the police.

The District Medical Examiner arrived on scene, examined the body and pronounced Beattie dead. To determine the cause of death, an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, June 7. Police are continuing their investigation into the matter.