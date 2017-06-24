U.S. mail box holders to post office: “Where’s my stuff?”

A break-in that took place this past weekend at the Basseterre Post Office in St. Kitts had a great impact on the customers of the Nevis Post Office, having some customers asking “Where’s my stuff?”

Sometime during the weekend June 16, burglars broke into the Basseterre’s Post Office and allegedly opened and stole mail, phones, money and other parcels from the building. Police released a statement June 22, which revealed that the police determined staff secured the premises on June 16 about 5 p.m. and returned on June 19 about 7 a.m. to discover the burglary.

“A survey of the building identified that a number of spaces, including the parcel and post storeroom, were broken into,” police statement said. “It was also noted that individual packages were opened and contents removed. Further checks discovered that the assailants also damaged the post office vaults, cash registers and other equipment.”

The General Post Office of St Kitts and Nevis launched its new mailbox service in late 2015. People based in St Kitts and Nevis can now shop online and have their products delivered to a Miami, USA, posting address, and, from there, they are shipped to the federation.

Worried U.S. mail boxes owners at the Nevis Post Office contacted the Observer after packages from their post office box in Miami had not been forthcoming. The Observer understands that people have called and visited the post office in Charlestown requesting information on the whereabouts of the items, but no information was forthcoming. The Observer further understands that only a small percentage of mail for people living in Nevis has been sent over from St. Kitts.

The Observer had earlier contacted the acting post master in St. Kitts, a Mr. Lapsey, who was reluctant in offering any information, but confirmed the break-in. He noted that they are currently working on the situation to get Nevis’s mail to Nevis. The Observer also made attempts to contact the postmaster in Nevis, but was told she was off island. However, information given to the Observer was that hopefully post office box owners would be receiving mail from St. Kitts later that day.