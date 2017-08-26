UK trip gets partially off the ground

The 41-person delegation that left Nevis Aug. 23 to travel to the UK was thrown in a tailspin when nine of them were unable to board the flight.

The delegation includes the Sugar Hill String Band, Masquerades from Rawlins and Cotton Ground Villages, Calypsonians, a poet, an African drummer, a pianist and a group of cultural dancers. They were also accompanied by a full media team and stage crew. They were scheduled to travel to Leeds from the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw Airport in St. Kitts, however, the Observer understands that when they got to the airlines desk, they were told that nine tickets were cancelled. The Observer understands that four members of the string band, masqueraders and coordinators were those who were left behind.

The purpose of this trip was to celebrate the 50thanniversary of the Leeds West Indian Carnival, Nevisian Arthur France MBE, who was raised in Mount Lily. According Shelagh James, chair of the Nevis Cultural UK Exchange Fundraising Committee, France left the island when he was 19 years old and went to Leeds to study atLeeds University. Due to his innovative idea of carnival in Leeds, France earned many awards there. Realizing that he hasn’t received anything from Nevis, James and a cultural team found it appropriate now to give back to him.

“He has never received anything from his people from Nevis,” James said. “I’ve find it is appropriate now this time, 50 years [later, it is] symbolic for … his first people … to pay tribute and honor Arthur’s efforts and achievements [with] a trip worth doing.”

One who was scheduled to be on the trip but wasn’t was Deslyn Williams Johnson. She noted through a video post that it was not due to a blunder of organizers or the Nevis Island Administration.

“None of this is the fault of the organizer or the NIA,” she said. “All preparations toward this trip [had been] put in place for a long time now. It is unfortunate that this is what happened, but we are just trying to keep hopeful and see the rainbow in all of this. The fault lays squarely with the airline.”

She said that a travel agent worked hard to find them another route to get them to Leeds by Friday. “It has been a tough time, but we are standing together as a team and we are committed to seeing this whole process through,” she said.

The 10-day trip will include Premier Vance Amory attending on the third day; an international cricket match between England and the West Indies; an appearance by special guest Dis N Dat; the Sugar Hill String Band opening for the event; a thanksgiving service; performances at the Black Music Festival; soca performances by Delly Ranks and Xman; participation in J’ouvert morning; a cocktail party; and cultural performances at the Leeds West Indian Centre.

The group is scheduled to return Sept. 2.