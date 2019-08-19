The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) will play an important role during the hosting of the 28th Annual Caribbean Water and Wastewater Association (CWWA) Conference and Exhibition, co-hosting October’s Caribbean Ministerial Water Summit at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort in partnership with St-Kitts and Nevis and CWWA.

The first-ever one-day Ministerial Summit will be held Oct. 15. The agenda, directed at water ministers across the Caribbean, will include key thematic areas of ministerial discussion embracing climate change and resilient infrastructure, capturing scientific date via new technologies, water quality and pollution.

During the Tuesday, Aug. 13 media launch at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, the Honourable Mark Brantley, St. Kitts-Nevis’ Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation recognized His Excellency Dr. David Doyle, Ambassador to UNESCO, based in Paris, for his hard work and dedication to St. Kitts and Nevis and the region.

“Let me record our gratitude to our Ambassador Dr. David Doyle…for his instrumentality in engaging the organization and his involvement in keeping us abreast with timely information on this conference, as well of course, as serving as an effective conduit in sharing information pertinent to this particular event,” said Minister Brantley.

The 2019 CWWA Conference will be held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort and Royal Beach Casino from October 14-18 under the theme “Securing the Caribbean’s Future: Financing the Water and Waste Sectors.”