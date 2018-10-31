BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Immediate former champions Unity Domino Club on Oct. 30 salvaged some of their lost pride when they beat Unstoppable in the third place playoff of the 23rd edition of the annual Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League competition.

The match, held at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project saw Unstoppable starting on a high note with the hope of overcoming the former champions, Unity, and in the early stages of the game, whose scorer was Diane Byron-Monzac, Unstoppable had at one time led 3-2.

However, Unity immediately scored a double to reverse that trend for the scores to read 4-3 in their favour. Unity players on both the two tables kept their opponents in check and literally stopped Unstoppable in their tracks, and at the end of the game they won 13-6.

The two teams had lost their semi-final encounters, Unstoppable to the champions Lodge, and Unity to Parsons Domino Club which made history by becoming the first team from Constituency Number Six to reach the finals of Constituency Number Seven Domino League. The other team from Constituency Number Six taking part in the competition, Saddlers Domino Club, did not do very well at the round-robin stage of the league.

In the second match at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project, Molineux booked a place in the finals of Best of the Rest competition when they overcame Sylvers 14-10. Scorer of the match was Hope Bradley. Molineux will now face Giants, who had already booked a place in the final, at a date that had not been determined.

Action returns to the Lodge Community Centre on Nov. 1 when the two finalists, defending champions Lodge Domino Club and Parsons Domino Club, face each other in pursuit of the coveted title. That the competition is based on the best of three finals, the match on Thursday will pave way for the second encounter which will be on Nov. 6 at the same venue.