Updated Independence 34 calendar released
From SKNIS
The updated revised Independence calendar of activities for 34 Years of Independence has been released
Changes are as follows:
- The date of the prime minister’s Independence Lecture Series has been changed to 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 11, at the ECCB.
- The time for the renaming ceremony for the Mental Health Day Treatment Centre has been changed to 8:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 8.
- The venue for the National Archives Reading’s “Basseterre Burning 1967” is at 7 p.m., St. George’s Anglican Church, Basseterre.