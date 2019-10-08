The United States Embassy will conduct a Consular Outreach of American Citizen Services for U.S. nationals residing in St. Kitts and Nevis at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on Monday, Oct. 14, Tuesday, Oct. 15 and Thursday, Oct. 17.

The session in Nevis will be held at the Alexander Hamilton Museum and is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 16.

To make an appointment to access the services or to cancel an appointment, individuals can visit: https://evisaforms.state.gov/acs/default.asp?postcode=BG2&appcode=1