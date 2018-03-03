USA Galderma Group ‘pleased to donate’ to Nevis school

From the NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – Myles Harrison, chief executive officer of the Galderma Group, an international dermatology company with offices in the United States of America, says members of the company were proud to give of their time and efforts to the community of Nevis.

The group, which comprised 90 visitors, were on a retreat on Nevis, where they spent two days enhancing the Ivor Walters Primary School’s play area, refurbishing the bathrooms, providing a concrete walkway for an ongoing school greenhouse project and donating an assortment of school supplies on Feb. 28.

“It makes us very proud to come to your school and help you out,” Harrison said. “Normally a company like Galderma…travels and has an incentive trip with so many great people we don’t normally give back to the community. We decided we will give back to the community on these occasions and we will continue to give back to the community. I do also know we are one of the first companies to give back to the community here and I hope we set a new trend here in Nevis for everybody who comes and brings groups, so they could do something for this community, this beautiful island that you have.”

In response to the gesture, the school’s principal, Janice Whittaker-Richards, thanked the group profusely on behalf of the students and staff for extending their love toward the school. Leanna Liburd, Student Body Council president, delivered the vote of thanks.

The gift to the school was made possible through the collaborative effort with local tourism partners SunLinc Destination Management and Company. Dianna Williams, who represents the company, chaired the ceremony.