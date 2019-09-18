Services to be offered by the U.S. Navy Ship Comfort during its Oct. 5-10 visit to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis will be done in two phases — a land-based medical mission and a ship-based surgical mission — the Honourable Senator Wendy Phipps, Minister of State with Responsibility for Health, explained at the Sitting of Parliament Tuesday.

“The medical mission involves the provision of health care at the two following land-based sites in St. Kitts only — The Antioch Baptist Church, Lime Kiln, on the grounds of that new facility, and second would be the St. Paul’s Community Center, St. Kitts,” she said.

She said at the land-based sites, the “medical portion of the mission will focus on preventive care, basic medical evaluation, dental screenings and optometry screenings and treatment.”

The honourable minister said the ship-based surgical mission “involves the provision of surgical intervention and care onboard the ship to persons who have been diagnosed with a medical problem that requires surgery.”

Phipps stressed persons must be referred to the hospital ship by either their attending local physician, or a district medical officer based at the nearest health center.

According to the U.S. Embassy in Barbados, the U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) will offer free medical services in Grenada, Saint Lucia, and St. Kitts and Nevis from Sept. 15-20, Sept. 25-30 and Oct. 5-10 respectively. The ship will conduct approximately 100 onboard surgeries, provide basic medical services at two medical walk-in sites, as well as host health fairs/community outreach to address various public health topics in each of the countries it visits.