CHARLESTOWN — Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture on Nevis expressed delight while welcoming Mr. Javan E. James, the youngest serving Senator in the 33rd Legislature of the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) when he paid a courtesy call to his office on March 11.

“I am very pleased to welcome to my office Senator Javan James, a senator from the US Virgin Islands, St. Croix to be exact.

“Senator James has a lot of roots here on the island of Nevis and he is paying a visit to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and he decided to pay a courtesy call on myself since in his dispensation as a senator, he is responsible for youth and sports and culture and of course we have similar portfolios,” he said.

Minister Evelyn noted that they had engaged in some discussions and they intend to collaborate in the future in the areas of youth and culture.

Meantime, the senator acknowledged that his family is from St. Kitts and Nevis. He currently serves as the chairman for the Committee on Youth, Sports, Parks and Recreation, and is also the Vice Chairman of the Committee on Planning and Culture.

“I came here to visit my family and friends. It’s just such a coincidence that we met and we have the same responsibilities as leaders, and it is a great feeling to be here,” he said.