Photo 1: Azel Williams of the Charlestown Secondary School Graduating Class of 2017 delivers remarks on behalf of Valedictorian Mckebou Tross at the Charlestown Secondary School and the Nevis Sixth Form College Graduation and Prize-giving Ceremony Nov. 15 at the Nevis Cultural Complex.

Photo 2: Monique Browne, valedictorian for the Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Certificate, delivers her valedictory speech at the Charlestown Secondary School and the Nevis Sixth Form College Graduation and Prize-giving Ceremony at the Nevis Cultural Complex Nov. 15.

Photo 3: A section of the Charlestown Secondary School Graduating Class of 2017 is pictured at the Charlestown Secondary School and the Nevis Sixth Form College Graduation and Prize-giving Ceremony at the Nevis Cultural Complex Nov. 15.

Valedictorians urge classmates to strive for the best

From NIA

Charlestown, Nevis – Mckebou Tross, valedictorian for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) in the Charlestown Secondary School’s (CSS) Graduating Class of 2017, urged his fellow graduands to continue to strive for more in any field they wish to pursue in the future. Tross, who was not present at the Charlestown Secondary School and the Nevis Sixth Form College Graduation and Prize-giving Ceremony at the Nevis Cultural Complex Nov. 15, sent the advice through classmate Azel Williams, who delivered his valedictory speech to 153 graduands.

“Those of us who have done well should not simply lay back and be satisfied with what we have accomplished,” he said. “We should continue to strive for higher heights in whatever we pursue. This is no time to hold your head down. High school may be over, but yet another chapter of your life has begun. I know that every single one of us is intelligent in our capacity and once we apply ourselves, nothing will hold us back,” he said.

Tross, told his colleagues that though they are not all scholars, they were all talented in some way and should never give up. “You don’t have to score high on tests to be a genius and, so I implore you all to work diligently on your passage,” he said. “Chase your dreams and never give up.”

The CSEC valedictorian gave a synopsis of their time spent at the CSS and thanked all who assisted them on their journey, including the faculty and staff at the school, family, friends and well-wishers. On a personal note, Tross, expressed gratitude to his family for his achievements. He said his teachings at home had laid a sound foundation for his success thus far.

Meantime, Monique Browne, valedictorian for the Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Certificate (CCSLC) of the same graduating class, said her fellow graduands would endeavour to live up to the school’s motto as they face adult life and would work hard to make a valuable contribution to the society.

She described herself as a proud graduate and thanked her mother for her unwavering support from the beginning. Browne, also thanked the teachers on behalf of fellow graduands, for their help and encouragement throughout their years at CSS.