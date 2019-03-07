The Embassy of Venezuela in St. Kitts and Nevis held a commeration on Tuesday, marking six years since former president Hugo Chavez passed away.

The event was held at the Venezuela Institutute for Culture and Cooperation.

The event opened with the invocation by Ras Iran, leader of the Rastafarian organization, The Nyabinghi Theocrachy Order.

During his invocatin, Ras Iran otlined achievement made by Chavez and the influence that he had in the Caribbean region, his strategies and ideas for development and cooperation not only for Venezuela, but also for all the regions that needed it. Chavez was the Founder of Petrocaribe, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our América, Peoples Trade Treaty, “ALBA or ALBA-TCP”, as well as the Community of Latin America and Caribbean States (CELAC).

These schemes of integration provide the opportunity to contribute and promote a new geo-strategic international policy with a humanistic vision, in order to consolidate de union of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Attended the ceremony was His Excellency Abelardo Hernández Ferrer, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, along with the Cubans Brigade, members of the Rastafarian organization, students of the Venezuela Institute for Culture and Cooperation, (IVCC), The Chargé the Affairs of the Bolivarian Embassy of Venezuela, Mr. José Antonio Olavarría and the staff members of the embassy and the IVCC.