Village Collapse hands St. Pauls come from behind victory

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-Rams Village Superstars were the victims of a sporting collapse after they conceded two goals in the final 10 minutes of a St. Kitts Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) Premier League to S L Hosford St. Pauls on Sunday Dec. 11.

Rams Village Superstars side were clinging to a critical top four sport when they came up against St. Pauls who was trying to bounce back from two consecutive defeats at the hands of Garden Hot Spurs and Conaree.

The side from West Basseterre however started on the front foot and took the lead on 17 through Joseph Wilkes to add to the despair of the St. Pauls fans as they saw their team fall behind for the third straight game.

The game went from bad to worse for St. Pauls when Omar Francis was given his marching orders in the first half.

Despite falling behind and being a man down, the St. Pauls team continued to show some fight but was unable to come up with a with an answer to unlock the Village defence. The Village side also had ample opportunities to add to their slender lead.

Their poor finishing came back to haunt them when Kelvin Taylor’s 82nd minute strike brought the game back on level terms.

As fans started to come to accept the game as a draw, Akio Benjamin popped up with a goal in the final minute of the game to hand a blow to the Village side.

The victory for St. Pauls keeps them a pace with Cayon and Spurs who sit at the summit of the league.

Earlier on Sunday, Delta Petroleum Sandy Point’s miserable season took another turn for the worst as they were hammered 5-0 by a Conaree team who makes a leap into a top four spot for the first time this season.

On Saturday league leader Cayon had to come from behind to register a victory over Fast Cash SPD.

The SPD was struck an early blow when Junique Eddy saw red for a tackle in the 9th minute in what many thought was a harsh decision.

The SPD side however seemed to have used the sending off as motivation and three minutes later took the lead through Evansroy Barnes.

Cayon then pulled level on 33 minutes through talisman Javiem Blanchette to keep the game on level terms heading in to Halftime.

Blanchette then scored the winner on the other side of the break in the 67th minute to ensure his side remain on top of the table.

Also on Saturday Garden Hotspurs kept on the heels of Cayon with a 1-0 victory over Old Road Jets to remain two points behind the league leaders and one point ahead of St. Pauls in third. The lone goal came from Tahir Hanley in the first half.