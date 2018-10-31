CHARLESTOWN, Nevis -– Attracting potential investment to the Federation was discussed on Oct. 30 by Hon. Spencer Brand, Acting Premier of Nevis and a visiting trade delegation from the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Brand welcomed the delegation led by the His Excellency Tom Lee, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, at the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) Cabinet Room, Pinney’s Estate. Later, the delegates went on a day-long visit to various sectors on the island.

“I am indeed grateful for Ambassador Lee’s visit with his delegation and I hope that at the end of this visit we can see some major commitment to the people of Nevis as a result of this meeting,” the acting premier said. “Road infrastructure, hospital improvement, sporting facility, community, and banking are all areas we are looking at to discuss and if we can have some commitment in any of those areas then I believe the trip here to Nevis would have been a successful one.”

Brand noted the good relations between the Republic of China (Taiwan) and St. Kitts and Nevis, since the Federation attained independence. He said the delegation’s visit comes at a time when NIA is actively seeking avenues for new investment in its quest to improve the quality and standard of life for the people of Nevis.

Ambassador Lee thanked Brand for receiving the delegation and spoke of the cordial relations both countries continue to enjoy since diplomatic relations were established in 1983.

Ambassador Lee said the team of potential investors are in the Federation for five days and four nights with one day is devoted to a first-hand experience of what Nevis has to offer. The Ambassador said although a delegation visited the Federation in 2017, they did not visit Nevis.

“This time, I wanted to come and spend the whole day here because I know Nevis, you have a population of over 10,000, and you are also very important in terms of tourism,” Lee said. “That’s why they are going to spend the whole day here, and hopefully after the visit they can have a full picture of Nevis and also understand the investment climate.

“I want to thank you very much for receiving us today and we look forward to having more opportunities in the future,” he said.

While on Nevis, the delegation also met with officials from the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Public Works, Physical Planning, Posts and the Environment.

The visiting delegation also met with stakeholders in the tourism industry and small business sector. They visited the Department of Agriculture’s Agro-processing Unit, the Cades Bay Farm, and the Bath Springs before returning to St. Kitts.

While on the island the delegation had lunch at the Hermitage Plantation Inn at Pond Hill.