BASSETERRE, St. Kitts -– More than 180 Volunteer Corps members from St. Kitts and Nevis attending a Feb. 8 orientation and training session were urged to emulate local personalities who play positive roles in their lives, and to volunteer more whenever and wherever necessary.

The volunteer corps is an initiative implemented in February 2018 in St. Kitts by the Department of Youth Empowerment. The programme facilitates youth access to opportunities to play an integral role in community development.

“You the young persons have to begin to admire and to emulate those leaders who are in your lives, at schools, in community groups, and at churches,” said Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, William V. Hodge. “You have to come up to take the reins and the responsibilities that we the older folks hold at the moment.”

Hodge talked briefly about volunteerism and noted, “service learning volunteering is something that helps to shape who you become.

“Whatever you choose to do in the area of volunteerism, I would ask that you include going to some of our schools to volunteer your time, to work with a child or two or three children because there are students who are struggling and need the assistance.”

Kerdis Clarke, Acting Director of Youth in Nevis, endorsed the Volunteer Corps initiative and noted that volunteerism has been at the epicentre of related operations on the sister isle.

She encouraged all volunteers, especially those from Nevis to play their part in making a difference, as well as finding the time to lend a helping hand.

“I must assure you students who are going to be responsible for committing to the Volunteer Corps that we will be monitoring and supervising you. We think that it is necessary for you to give back,” said Clarke. “We recognize the need to augment interest in volunteerism and patriotism, so I do encourage all students to get excited about volunteerism as there are benefits to be gleaned.”