Photo: Prime Minister Harris participates in clean-up of communities after Hurricane Maria

Volunteers help during today’s National Clean Up Day

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – As the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis recovers from Hurricane Maria, His Excellency the Gov.-Gen. Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton signed a proclamation declaring today a public holiday sand the government declared today as National Clean Up Day.

Residents and citizens came out in their communities to volunteer in cleaning up their environment to assist the country in returning to normalcy.

The decision to declare Sept. 20 as a public holiday was arrived at after consultation with the social and economic partners in the country and with the governor-general acting on the advice of the prime minister.