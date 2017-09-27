Walk for the Cure postponed in St. Kitts due to hurricanes’ damages

Funds raised in those territories so far to be donated to local cancer charities

From CIBC

Bridgetown, Barbados – CIBC FirstCaribbean organizers of the region’s largest cancer care and awareness event – Walk for the Cure – have announced the cancelation of this year’s walk in five islands hardest hit by hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The annual cancer fundraiser has been cancelled in Anguilla, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, St. Maarten and Turks and Caicos Islands, the walk’s executive co-chairs and managing directors, Mark St. Hill and Trevor Torzsas, announced in a joint statement. The walk in St. Kitts was also impacted by Irma and has been postponed until the weekend of Nov. 5.

Pre-walk funds raised so far in those territories by the local walk committees will be donated to cancer care and support organisations on those islands that have been impacted by the hurricanes.

“We are truly saddened at the loss of life and widespread destruction and suffering these two massive storms have wreaked across these islands,” St. Hill and Torzsas said. “Our bank, along with our parent company CIBC in Canada, has already announced donations totaling USD $450 000 toward relief efforts in the affected islands, with a further amount being reserved for assistance to Dominica, and our business has been working tirelessly to tailor special financial solutions for all of our clients to help them mitigate the devastating effects of the storms and start the rebuilding process.”

The sixth edition of CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure is expected to again attract thousands of walkers and runners across the remaining 12 territories where the bank operates. The walks will take place over the weekend of Sept. 30-Oct. 1. “Despite the obvious sadness that is felt all across the bank, there is still a very strong commitment to ensuring that this year’s walk and fundraising activities are even more successful than in previous years,” said Torzsas, who is also managing director, cards and customer relationship management.

“Last year, we raised USD$500,000, all of which we donated to support the life-changing work of our partner cancer care organisations in each of the countries where we operate,” St. Hill said. He also serves as managing director, retail and business banking. “This year, with the destruction and disruption caused by the storms to many of the essential medical, diagnostic and aftercare support services, in the impacted islands, the need for financial support has become even more critical.”

The funds raised by the initiative are used to provide assistance, care and counselling to patients and their families as well as to raise awareness through education campaigns across the region. They also help the various organisations to assist with the purchase and maintenance of equipment used in the diagnosis and treatment of patients. Over the past five years, the bank has raised more than USD$1.3 million from the event, primarily supported by generous corporate donors and diverse fundraising activities and events hosted by staff members. So far this year, more than USD$300,000 has been raised though the generous support of corporate sponsors and a variety of fundraising activities organized by the bank’s staff across the region.

The walk is held to coincide with the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation’s CIBC Run for the Cure, sponsored by the bank’s parent company, CIBC. CIBC has been supporting this event for 21 years, donating millions to breast cancer research in Canada.

CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank is a relationship bank offering a full range of market-leading financial services through its corporate and investment banking, retail, business and international banking and wealth management segments. They are located in 17 countries around the Caribbean, providing the banking services that fit our customers’ lives through approximately 3,000 employees in 80 branches and offices.