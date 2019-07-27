Patricia Walters, Chief Executive Officer of The Cable, noted coming upgrades in structure and programming for the telecommunication company in a Wednesday appearance on the Working for You programme.

“We are upgrading our whole cashier and billing system,” Ms. Walters said, noting that currently consumers can pay online through commercial banks, JAD Cash, Caribe Pay, and Pay KN. “You pay online but it does not automatically [show on] your account so what we are upgrading to, is when you pay online it will automatically reflect on your account.”

The “My Account” feature is slated to be available in about two months. The changes are in line with government’s thrust to promote greater use of e-services throughout the twin-island federation.

Walters also took the opportunity to speak about a new channel that will showcase local artists that will be part of the soon-to-be-introduced Ultra TV package slated to launch Aug. 1.

“We want to be able to give back and enrich the lives of our customers and our people in the nation. An example of that is content. So, we have reserved a channel for local content,” she said. “We know that we have so much talent in St. Kitts and Nevis and that if only they had an avenue to showcase that talent, who knows what will happen with them. It could be regionally adapted, it can be the show that takes off virally.”

The new channel will be opened up to local videographers and content providers who can ask for regular slots.