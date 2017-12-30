We want more begs revellers following Jouvert jam

A 10:00 am finish for the annual J’ouvert Jam –two hours before the normal ending- had revellers crying for more, even after partying all night and most of the morning.

It was a large street party as Jouvert kicked off at 4:00am Tuesday with thousands taking to the streets of Basseterre to party with the mas camps. Revellers partied from midnight with their individual mas camps before taking to the streets and circling Basseterre until 10:00 a.m.

The mass camp Xtreme, Mask Jumbies, Red Devils and the Jouvert Buccaneers added brought colour to the capital as all aimed to be name Jouvert troupe of the year.

Another feature for Jouvert is the first part of the judging for road march where the bands and solo artist aim to capture the title for most popular song on the road.

Small Axe Band’s “Drop de Puppy,” Nu Vybes’ “Rock and Come In” and Grand Masters’ “Go Hard or Go Home” has emerged as the early contenders for the road marchtitle.

When the jam was brought to a halt at 10:00am though disappointed the thousands of revellers and those responsible for the music respected the authority’s decision.

It was announced weeks prior however that the Jouvert would be cut off at 10:00a.m. due to the logistical difficulties it would create for security officials with five cruise ships docked in Basseterre.

Following the Jouvert there were many individuals who started to feel the effect of ‘jamming’ and drinking for the length of time they had as they lay motionless in street. Independence Square was also used as an informal sober area by many individuals who used the opportunity for some rest and to clear their heads before heading home.

Another uniformed group that was noticeably present was the security forces who provided tight security through the Police and Defence Force to ensure a relatively calm and peaceful jam session.

The Police indicated the event was free of any major incidents. Despite the mess created by the Jouvert celebration the workers of the Ministry of Health had the streets cleaned and back to normalcy by early Tuesday afternoon.

The next major street event for Carnival will be the Junior Parade Friday afternoon, while the the Grand Carnival Parade will take place New Years Day.