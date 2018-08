NAME: LASHON

HENDRICKSON

ADDRESS: PONDS EXTENSION

D.O.B: 04/08/1996

AGE: 22 YEARS

BIRTHPLACE: ST. KITTS

COMPLEXION: DARK

HAIR: FLAT HAIR CUT

EYES: BROWN

HEIGHT: 6’2”

BUILT: SLIM

LASHON HENDRICKSON, ALSO KNOWN AS DEREK LASHON HENDRICKSON, OF PONDS EXTENSION ESCAPED POLICE CUSTODY ON AUGUST 03, 2018. HE WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED FOR THE OFFENCES OF HOUSEBREAKING AND LARCENY. ANYONE WHO SEES HIM OR KNOWS OF HIS WHEREABOUTS IS ASKED TO CONTACT THE CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION DEPARTMENT AT 465-2241, EXT. 4220 OR 4231, OR THE NEAREST POLICE STATION.