Warner Park hosts Afghans inaugural tour of West Indies

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Warner Park Cricket stadium in Basseterre will be the place to be next week when, for the first time in history, the West Indies team welcomes Afghanistan in a T20 series and One Day International series.

The tour will kick off in St. Kitts and Nevis with a warm-up game featuring the Afghanis versus a WICB President’s XI, which will be followed by three T20 internationals.

The warm-up game will be played May 30, while the three T20 internationals will bowl off on June 2 at 7:30 p.m.; the second will be played the following day and the final game would take place on June 5.

The T20 series will be followed by a One Day International series, played at the Darren Sammy National Stadium in St. Lucia.

The West Indies team has already named a strong T20 side to face the visitors, which will be led by Carlos Brathwaite and also feature the likes of Sunil Narine and Keiron Pollard. The full T20 squad is composed of Brathwaite (captain), Samuel Badree, Ronsford Beaton, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Narine, Pollard, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels, Lendl Simmons, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton and Kesrick Williams.

Exempt from the team, however, is Chris Gayle and Nevisian batsman Kieran Powell. However, the latter is expected to feature in the One Day Internationals following his exploits against Pakistan earlier this month.

The Afghan team will also feature Mohammad Nabi, the hard-hitting all-rounder who will feature for the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots later this year.

Dennis Phillip, president of the St. Kitts Cricket Association, told the Observer how preparation was going for those fixtures.

“It has been a lot of communication, planning, preparing the pitch, the facility – all of that is taking place and going pretty well,” he said, adding the Afghanis were scheduled to arrive on Wednesday and would be in St. Kitts for almost two weeks.

“Their party comprises two teams: the T20 and the One Day team,” he said. “So while the T20 team will be engaged, the One Day team would be also be in preparation for their games.”

Phillip is confident of a good turnout for the games, since they will be played in the evening.