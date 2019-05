A warrant is in existence for the arrest of Purcell Sylvester Hope of New Town in connection with a wounding incident that took place at the Independence Square on May 17, 2019.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the criminal investigation department at (869) 662-7062, the Basseterre Police Station at (869) 465-2241, or the nearest police station. All information collected will be treated as confidential.