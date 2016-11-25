warring-factions-in-cayon-come-together-for-peace-march

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-A feud between students of the Cayon High School and some members of the Cayon community was publicly put to rest on Friday afternoon after years of fighting with a peace march through the community.

Students held up placards promoting peace messages and chanted words of reconciliation as the march wound its way through the streets and climaxing at the school.

Guidance Counsellor at the Cayon High School Larissa Mars gave some background into the matter.

“For the past few years there has been an ongoing feud between some of our students who were from Ottleys/Lodge with members of the Cayon Community who were no longer students. It was almost like every week there was some type of altercation and the students felt the need to walk with weapons because they were not sure if they were going to be attacked and we though to bring all of them together to a meeting and try to get to the root cause of the feud.”

Mars stated that they were able to establish the origin of the problem and both the students and the community members made a decision on the October 31 that they were going to go forward peacefully and no longer hold on to what happened in the past.

“They said they were going to squash everything and move on. They decided to march as a symbol of togetherness and walk through the community together and basically promote speaking through your issues as opposed to resorting to violence. They and all were very shocked that just sitting down and talking about what happen actually worked.”

She added that the march was suggested by one of the students in an effort to show the other students they can come after all these years of feuding.

The guidance counsellor also gave her thoughts on how the march turned out.

“It was a decent crowd some community members came out and marched with us and those were involved made the commitment and actually followed through by coming in their white and marched together.”

She was also questioned as to how they will ensure the peace between the two sides will be maintained.

“We will continue to follow up to ensure they don’t get sucked back into it because we see what is happening in the communities and we don’t want them going back down that same path. As of now it has been fulfilling and they actually talk to each other and going rather smoothly and we are just hoping it continues throughout.”