Wednesday’s ‘Working for You’ focuses on AVEC’s role in administering technical, vocational training

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Advanced Vocational Education Centre (AVEC) has been an important player in the delivery of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). On tomorrow’s “Working for You” programme, find out how its role in this area becomes even more instrumental with the planned changes to how TVET is administered.

AVEC is a progressive post-secondary institution providing vocational and professional-level education and training for the development of skills and positive attitudes that are marketable in the world of work.

The special guests on tomorrow’s programme will be AVEC Director Clyde Christopher and Tracy Wattley, counselor. They will also discuss programmes offered and how to enroll, as well as address some of the myths that still exist about the institution.

“Working for You” will be hosted Wednesday by Jacqueline Bryan. The programme offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity administration, which pledged transparency, accountability, good governance and a fair share for all citizens of the Federation.

The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who provide you with timely, relevant and accurate information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development of St. Kitts and Nevis. “Working for You” is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3 p.m. and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9 a.m. and 10:30-noon, respectively. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sknismedia/.