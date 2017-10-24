Wednesday’s ‘Working for You’ programme to discuss planned developments in education

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Over the next five years, the Ministry of Education plans to improve upon the White Paper on Education Development and Policy through the implementation of the Education Sector Plan (ESP) 2017-2021. Tomorrow’s “Working for You” programme will take a closer look at how this plan will raise the standard of the delivery and management of education in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Dr. Neva Pemberton, chief of education planning, will be a guest on tomorrow’s programme to discuss the plan’s policy goals and programme areas, as well as the strategies that will be used to meet targets. The plan puts forward three overarching policy goals: to improve equitable access to and participation in education; to strengthen the quality and relevance of education at all levels; and to improve learning outcomes, and enhance governance, planning and management to improve efficiency and effectiveness throughout the sector.

Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the federation will also be revamped through the introduction of the St. Kitts-Nevis TVET Enhancement Project. To speak about this area, Kertney Thompson, chief executive officer at the St. Kitts-Nevis TVET Secretariat, will join Dr. Pemberton. Thompson will give an overview of the five components the project comprises and address the role of TVET in achieving the goals of the ESP.

"Working for You" will be hosted by Jacqueline Bryan.

“Working for You” is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3 p.m. and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9 a.m. and 10:30-noon, respectively. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/.