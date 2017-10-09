West Farm Man killed in Old Road

A man from West Ham was killed​and another sustained ​a hand injury following a shooting incident in Old Road​ during the weekend.​

David ‘Putty’ Wilkinson lost his life, while Jervian Davis,​who received wounds to his left hand, was taken to the JNF General Hospital for treatment.

According to reports both men were at Biggs Bar in Old Road when multiple assailants​​ ran into the building and opened fire in their direction.​ ​

Wilkinson’s death brings to 19 the number of homicides in St. Kitts and Nevis for 2017​.​ Police are investigating this latest incident.