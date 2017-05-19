Winfes promises weekend of activities

By Monique Washington

The 11th annual Winfes is set to begin in just about two weeks with a holiday weekend jammed packed with activities.

Winfes, which was originally organized in St. James, will be held in collaboration with community development. The chairman of the festival, Perlivan Wilkin, told the Observer that preparation for the festival was somewhat difficult at times due to sponsorship and participation have been slow during the past years. He also noted this might be his last year chairing the event and he looks for young people in the St. James community to continue the festival.

This year’s event will see the return of the gospel concert and the calypso show.

The Official Winfes calendar includes a gospel concerts at Brick Kiln Church of God at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, as part of a pre-event.

Thursday, June 1

Opening ceremony at the White Hall Hard Court, 7-9 p.m.

“Karaoke & Dance” at Rumours Bar and Grill, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

Friday, June 2

“Winfes Calypso Show” at White Hall Court, 7-10 p.m., featuring 11 Calypsoians scheduled to sing.

“Dance” at Rumours, 10 p.m.-3 a.m.

Saturday June 3

“Winfes Fashion Show” at Ocean Reef Bar at Pizza Beach, 4-10 p.m

“Festival Dance” at Dicks Bar, 10p.m.-4 a.m.

Sunday June 4

“Drag Racing” at Nevis Race Way, 1-6 p.m.

“Cricket Madness” at VOJN Grounds, 1 p.m.-until

“Sound Clash” at White Hall Hard Court, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

Monday, June 5

“WinfesJouvert” at White Hall, Herberts Beach, 5 a.m.

“ Winfes Beach Family Affair” at Herberts Beach, 1-8 p.m.

Other community festivals on Nevis are September’s St.Thomas’s Festival and

December’s Gingerama.