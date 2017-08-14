Photo: Donnette Dyer-Maloney won the 2017 Independence theme competition.

Winner of 2017 Independence Theme Competition driven by patriotism

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The winner of the 2017 Independence theme competition, Donnette Dyer-Maloney, said that she was driven by a sense of patriotism when she entered the contest and penned the theme “Youth, Vision, Integrity: Securing our Nation’s Prosperity.”

The 41-year old mother of three had her family in mind when she sat down to draft submissions for the competition.

“I tried as much as possible to center the theme around youth,” she explained, as she broke down her thought process. “Youth are the future of our nation … [and] without vision the people perish.” As it relates to integrity, the Nevisian said: “the actions and reputation of people are vital to the progress of their nation” and she felt that this was important to reflect in the theme given that the positive image of the federation can be largely impacted by the actions of a minority.

This is the first time that Dyer-Maloney entered the competition, saying that she was able to take a break from the usual hustles and bustles of daily life to come up with a theme.

“I am delighted to have submitted the winning entry on my first attempt,” she said.” It is indeed a fulfilling and rewarding experience to know that I am capable of this achievement after tapping into my potential and surprisingly emerged the winner. It is certainly an honour for me.”

She added: “To be recognized as a national winner is a significant accomplishment and I trust that this theme will be made practical, not only during the independence celebrations, but implemented in the future to garner prosperity for our nation.”

She encouraged others to get involved in such activities, noting that she definitely intended to participate again in 2018.