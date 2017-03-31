Winners Announced For Nevis Cross Channel Swim 2017

By S. Williams

The bad news is that there were losers as well as winners in the 16th Nevis Cross Channel Swim Sunday. The good news is there were no sharks or barracuda that took part in the race.

In the Open/Unassisted Category – Female Division, Ashley Whitney (US) took first, Keri-Ann Pay (UK) took second and Eney Jones (US) took third. For the males, Gregory Whte (GB) came first followed by Kevin Pollman and Rick Schumacher, both from the US who captured second and third respectively. The first 10 spots were awarded in this category.

In the 19 & Under Category – Female Division, Freya Knaggs (GP) captured first, Aytana Anthony (SKN) captured second and Alliana Spence (AG) captured third. For their male counterparts, Paul Broecke (SX) came first, Vernon Osbourne (AG) got second and Jonathan Edwards (AG) finished third. All six winners finished the race in less than two hours.

In the 20 – 29 Category Female Division, Kerri-Anne Payne (UK) took first, Mara Silka (US) got second and ChrissieYounggren (US) captured third. In the male division, Michael Lockwood (KY) took first, Niniam Blake (KN) took second and Rahul Madan (US) took third.

In the 30 – 39 Open / Unassisted Category in the Female Division, Ashley Whitney captured first place, Lauren Deason captured second place and Megan Pittman captured third. For the males, Kevin Pollman was awarded first, Diego Lopex got second and Erick Spit came third.

In the 40 – 49 Category Female Division, Jane Hansom (SC) came first, Sonia Millan (US) was awarded second and Sarach Knox (US) came third. For the males, Gregory Whte (GB) came first, Jonas Mcdavit (US) got second and Clayton Gruenstein (US) came third.

In the 50 – 59 Category, for the females Eney Jones (US) placed first, Jacqueline Jodhan (TT) placed second and Debra Reltien (US) placed third. For the males Rick Schumacher took first, Tom Gean second and Jay Kauffmann third. All three men hailed from the United States.

In the 60-Plus Category in the female division Caroline Wright (GB) took first, Polly Jones (US) got second and LaisBagatini (BR) took third. For the males Doug Hellerson came first, Scott Mullier came second and Skip Fry came third. Again all three men hailed for the United States.

More than 200 persons competed in the swim. A highlight was the five relay teams of Special Olympic swimmers and standard swimmers who were responsible for guiding the former across the four kilometer channel between the islands of Nevis and St. Kitts.

Team One consisted of Robert Liddie, Jonathan Essien, Karlyn Pipe and Roger Crawford. Team Two: Rebecca Schiess, Bob Mccarthy, Alyssa Digiovanni and Elizabeth Muller. Team Three: Alex Cox, Ryan Mushin, Jennifer Powell and KanzaBodden. Team Four: Anna Verloop, Beth Rind, LaniFusman and Ashton Mills. Team Five: Joey Mason, Rishi Rangaranjan, Gigi Duncan and Lemmy Hobson.