WINNFM’s ‘Inside the News’ partners with National Volunteer Day

From the Office of the Prime Minister

The government of St. Kitts and Nevis has introduced National Volunteer Day, a new annual initiative aimed at fostering a greater sense of civic identity, unity, service and responsibility among citizens and residents. It will be held for the first time Saturday, Feb. 17.

On Saturday at 11 a.m., tune in to 98.9 WINNFM’s “Inside the News,” which will focus entirely on National Volunteer Day. Listen live at www.winnfm.com.

The “Inside the News” panel will include the following:

will talk about National Volunteer Day and the launch of the 250-member strong Volunteer Corps, a service-oriented group of young people. Students of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College and the Advanced Vocational Education Centre (AVEC) who are enrolled in the Department of Education’s Supporting Advancement of Further Education (SAFE) Programme are automatically members of this corps of volunteers. The Volunteer Corps is open to residents of St. Kitts and Nevis aged 16 and 35 years old, whether or not they are members of the SAFE Programme. All Volunteer Corps members must undergo an orientation and training workshop. If you are interested in engaging in community service through the Volunteer Corps, you can register with the Department of Youth Empowerment, 467-1393 or 662-6054. You can also connect with the Department on Facebook at skbyouthempowerment. Royston Griffin, president of the Key’s Community Improvement Club, who discusses how the Community Improvement Club will paint the house of Bernard Thompson, an amputee who lives in Key’s Village. The National Housing Corporation (NHC) donated the paint. Constituency representative and Minister responsible for Human Settlements the Honourable Eugene Hamilton will also lend a hand with the painting tomorrow.

who discusses how the Community Improvement Club will paint the house of Bernard Thompson, an amputee who lives in Key’s Village. The National Housing Corporation (NHC) donated the paint. Constituency representative and Minister responsible for Human Settlements the Honourable Eugene Hamilton will also lend a hand with the painting tomorrow. Desroy Tate, president of the Cuban Kittitian Association, discusses how the association will remove bushes on parts of Conaree in order to improve access and facilitate transportation, as well as beautify the area. He will also discuss the association’s animal waste-to-energy project in Conaree, which was funded to the tune of USD$49,000 from the Small Grants Programme St. Kitts-Nevis (SGPSKN) in 2016.

Representatives from the Rotary Club of Liamuiga and the St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association will discuss their volunteer projects for National Volunteer Day.

Hundreds of volunteers will be out in full force tomorrow in various communities throughout St. Kitts and Nevis.