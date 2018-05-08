Work commences on $19M Alexandra Hospital Expansion Project

From the NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – Work on the $19 million Alexandra Hospital Expansion Project began May 1 with the erection of protective barriers and construction is expected to commence on completion.

In the meantime, the Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, junior minister responsible for health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), is seeking the public’s patience for the duration of the 18- to 24-month project.

“I am asking the general public and the clients of Alexandra to bear with us as we try to make the conditions at Alexandra better for all of us,” she said at a sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly April 24. “In addition to that, I would like to crave the indulgence of the workers at Alexandra as well because it is evident that more will be required of them during the course of duty on a daily basis. I am asking them to be patient and to work with us as we try to better the conditions at Alexandra.”

The NIA broke ground in May 2017 for the multimillion dollar project ,which is jointly funded by the Sugar Industry Diversification Fund (SIDF) and the administration. The first phase of the project is $12 million, with a $7 million grant from the SIDF. The second phase is estimated to cost $7 million. The first and second phases of the project entailed mobilising the contractors and purchasing the building’s steel frame.

Minister Brandy-Williams noted that at the end of the project, there will be a two-level facility. The ground floor will house a dialysis unit, radiology unit, physiotherapy unit, laboratory and the paediatric isolation area, while the second floor will house the dialysis unit, private wards, a conference room and some other facilities.

Contractors for the project are Clive Evelyn and Edrick “Wedge” Pemberton, while project manager is Billy Claxton.