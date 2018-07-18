BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — A quartet of leading educators engaged listeners in a discussion on the importance of teacher education and training and professional development during the July 18 Teacher Education programme offered on the CFBC, the proposed Masters of Education programme; and the Strategic Plan (2018-2023) for Teacher Education at the CFBC, among other current issues in Education.

The program will be rebroadcast on Freedom FM, Von Radio on Thursday from 7:30-9:00am and 10:30-12:00pm, and CBN-Radio on Sunday from 5:00-6:30pm. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/

Mrs. Joycelyn Archibald-Pennyfeather, Dean of the Faculty of Teacher Education at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC); Eustace Davoren, Trained Teacher; Gary Knight, Lecturer at CFBC; and Professor Dr. Joel Warrican, were special guests.

Professor Warrican is Director of the Academic Programming and Delivery (APAD) Division of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus. He holds a PhD in Education and an MPhil in Educational Research from the University of Cambridge and a B.Ed. in Language Arts Education from the UWI.

