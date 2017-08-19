World Heritage Committee and NHCS: No compromise with NIA

The World Heritage Committee, which was commissioned by the Nevis Island Administration in an effort to have Charlestown inscribed as a World Heritage site by UNESCO, has had its suggestions and recommendations ignored by the NIA, officials report.

On Aug. 15, the permeant secretary in finance, Collin Dore, was quoted assuring Nevisians that the reconstruction of the Nevis’ Treasury Building Complex Project will not undermine Charlestown’s “unique architectural and historical integrity.” He further stated in a statement that the reconstruction of the building “was delayed to incorporate ideas put forward by the Nevis Historical and Conservation Society (NHCS) and other historical interest groups.… We made some adjustments to basically work along with what the NHCS had in mind and wanted; as we know they are working on this project for the inscription of Charlestown. We want to ensure that the architecture of this building did not in any way hamper their ability to get Charlestown inscribed. We are making the adjustments based on what they had requested. We believe we have come to a compromise and I want to assure them that everything has been done to ensure that the architecture of the building stays within what traditional downtown Charlestown is known for.” This statement has been investigated by the Observer and has been found to be not entirely true.

The Observer contacted the director of NHCS, Nicole Liburd, who revealed that no such “compromise” was reached between the NIA and NHCS on the proposed building. On Aug. 16, the Observer also contacted Evelyn Henville, the executive chair of the World Heritage Committee, who she said that since May she hasn’t heard from Dore. Evelyn said that a meeting was held in with Premier Vance Amory and Dore, along with members of the World Heritage committee.

“He was expected to get back to the committee with those changes and show the sample on the redo to the committee in writing,” she said. “I had reminded him, I am sure at least twice, that we are still waiting to receive the redo of the ideas and I have not had anything sent back to us. I am still chair of the committee [and] I have not received anything from him.”

She noted that she witnessed the demolition of the building on Sunday, but was not informed [previously] of the demolition. “I saw the wall being pushed down.”

In January 2014, the Nevis Treasury and Inland Revenue Building burned to the ground from an apparent act of arson. Demolition work on the project site, next to the George Mowbray Hanley Market Complex , commenced Aug. 13. It is expected to be completed 18 to 24 months after the project commences. The project is an estimated EC$8 million project, EC$6.5 million funded by the Sugar Industry Diversification Fund (SIDF) and EC$1.5 million by the NIA.

Henville said that the NIA was advised on the committee issues with the new building.

“We questioned the height,” she said. “He spoke about a compromise, but Mr. Dore has not come back to us with the compromise. We still stress the need to go out of Charlestown (construct the building outside of Charlestown). We recommended that the space be used as an open space where our children can gather, where families can meet, an area where people can sit while their spouses [are] shopping. The open space gives a whole different look; the airiness of Charlestown rather that this three-story building in an area where it does not fit. We don’t know how to deal with the fight; they are not willing to listening.”

She previously noted the importance of having Charlestown as a UNESCO World heritage site.

“The designation of World Heritage sites by UNESCO will not continue forever,” she said. “Nevis now has the opportunity to get into this elite list of countries before the designation is discontinued. We have one of the most important histories in the Caribbean. Our country, as small as it is, has made one of the biggest impacts on world history. That is one of the main criteria you have to show: universal value to the rest of the world. When we look at the history of Nevis, it is so overwhelmingly strong and connected to the rest of the world, we have no choice but to seek world heritage status.”

Henville concluded by noting that the reconstruction of the new building is “ a matter that the government will do what it wants, when it wants, and will pay no attention to others,” she said. “Meanwhile, they [NIA’s cabinet] are the ones who commissioned this World Heritage Committee to bring Charlestown to a World Heritage Site, but they are not listening to the committee.

“I don’t know what else to do,” she added. “I will tell the truth and let the chips fall where they may.”

A call by the Observer to Dore’s office had not be returned by press time.