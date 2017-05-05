World Largest Cruise Ship berths at Port Zante

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-The Harmony of the Seas, known as the world’s largest cruise ship, made its berthed at Port Zante in Basseterre on Wednesday morning, in what is anticipated to be the inaugural visit of many to come in the future.

The large vessel brings with it over 6,000 passengers and 2,000 crew members to the island on its first Caribbean tour.

Present at the arrival of the vessel was Ambassador Michael Powell, Special Envoy in the Office of the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis who use the opportunity to remember in 1981 when he offered cruise ships back then free water to come to St. Kitts and Nevis after he found out that the other Caribbean countries did not offer the ships water

He recounted that he was invited by Cunard cruise lines and came up with a schedule.

“At that point we had not even had Port Zante yet so they had to come to the Deep Water Harbour,” he said.

Mr. Powell said a large cross section of the population was at the Deep Water Harbour with many of the folklore and cultural attractions to witness the first cruise ship.

“Everybody came to see a cruise ship for the first time. it was the first time some people saw a cruise ship face to face,” he added.

He said by time he left office in 1992 they were getting over 400 calls per year.

Powell stated that he was also part of the brainchild of Port Zante.

“Cruise companies started telling me we don’t like putting our ships up there because that is a cargo facility,” he said.

Powell said he had a vision of having three piers in order to host the six largest cruise ship’s in the world at the same time.

“I said that 30 years ago so when I see this beginning to happen now I get excited and I am glad God blessed me with long life so I can see the vision coming to fruition,” he declared.

Present to welcome the cruise ship was also Minister of Tourism Lindsay Grant who indicated that it was a historic day for St. Kitts and Nevis with the federation welcoming the largest cruise ship in the world.

“It is testament to the vision of those who led the country many years ago,” he said.

He added that it was also testament to the vision in the future with the new facility they will be constructing later on.

“We are hoping that that facility will endure to the benefit of St. Kitts and Nevis for the next 30 years.”

Mr. Grant said the visit of the World’s largest Cruis ship is significant for all the stakeholders involved.

“The vendors, retailers, prime ape vendors, the shopkeepers and they a really who we want to benefit from today and from the industry,” he said.

He added that last year alone the pumped over $200m EC into the economy.

“It is the main economic driver in St. Kitts and Nevis and for me we have to preserve it, nurture it and sustain it for the future generations to come,” he said.

Grant added that over half a million US dollars are expected to be pumped into the economy for today based on calculation of report’s on net spend by cruise passengers

The Tourism Minister also said they may fall jist short of the 1 million cruise passenger mark due to a few anticipated cancellations but noted the importance of continuing to grow the industry.

Minister of Public Infrastructure and Transportation Ian Liburd told Captain Kenneth Moeller of the Cruise liner that their names have been etched in maritime history in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“You have brought along the largest ship afloat in the cruise industry today,” he said.

He also promised that in short order a new pair would be present two accommodate two ships of a similar size.

“I am aware that you are returning and we trust that in the near future you would have a all year round call here in St Kitts. We believe that your navigation would be better, easier,” he said.

Captain Kenneth Moeller spoke to the media and praised the local pilots for their assistance as he gave his thoughts on docking at Port Zante

“It was excellent especially because your pilots are very helpful and experience and gave us a good indication of what we could expect with the current and the wind and tide,” he said.

“It’s never easy to dock the largest ship in the world but it was very helpful to have your pilots there and they ensured a smooth arrival.”

The length of the ship is an amazing 1188 feet and boast of 16 passenger decks that features multiple water slides, a casino, 2747 state rooms, a theatre, a central park, a variety of restaurants among other amenities.

The Harmony of the Seas is expected to visit St. Kitts and Nevis once every two weeks until August 2017.