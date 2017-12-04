World U-19 champs to use SKN for preparation

Defending ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup champions, the West Indies Under-19 will prepare for their title defence here in St. Kitts and Nevis with a camp in December.

Late Last week Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel announced a 15-member team and three reserves to participate in an 11-day camp in St. Kitts & Nevis led by Emanuel Stewart and will include Nevis’ own Kian Pemberton.

According to the CWI the camp will run from December 10-20 and will be the team’s final preparation before they depart the region on December 28.

The tournament runs from January 13 to February 3.

Head Coach Graeme West noted that it was an exciting moment for the players that were chosen on the team.

“It’s an exciting time for these guys now that they’ve discovered they’re going to be going to a World Cup. It’s a bit of a younger side than the last one we took to Bangladesh. However, we have a very established, experienced batting group, with the likes of KirstanKallicharan and Emmanuel Stewart who went to the last World Cup.”

West also believes that there will be a target on the backs of the Windies team following their success two years ago in Bangladesh.

After the last tournament and title in Bangladesh. In the group stage, we’re in a very tough group as the #1 seeds, so we’re going to have to hit the ground running, just to succeed in the group stage.”

“The team is scheduled to depart the region on December 28. A one-week camp will be held in New Zealand prior to the start of the World Cup.

In 2016 the young Windies side captured the U19 title defeating favourites India in the final. Since the Captain ShimronHetmyer and fast bowler Alzzari Joseph have gone on to represent the Windies Senior team in test cricket.

The squad the will represent the region at the U-19 Worl Cup is as follows: Emmanuel Stewart – Captain (Windward Islands- Grenada), KirstanKallicharan – Vice Captain (Trinidad & Tobago), Ronaldo Alimohammed – (Guyana), AlickAthanaze – (Windward Islands – Dominica), Cephas Cooper – (Trinidad & Tobago), JarionHoyte – (Barbados), KimaniMelius – (Windward Islands – St. Lucia), AshmeadNedd – (Guyana), Kian Pemberton – (Leeward Islands – St. Kitts & Nevis), Raymond Perez – (Guyana), Joshua Persaud – (Guyana), Jeavor Royal – (Jamaica), Keagan Simmons – (Trinidad & Tobago), BhaskarYadram – (Guyana), and Nyeem Young – (Barbados).

Reserves

Brad Barnes – (Jamaica), Joshua Bishop – (Barbados), and Javier Spencer – (Leeward Islands – Antigua & Barbuda).

Management Team

Graeme West – (Head Coach), Dwain Gill – (Team Operations Manager), Corey Collymore – (Assistant Coach), Khevyn Williams – (Physiotherapist), Zephyrinus Nicholas – (Strength & Conditioning Coach), and Dinesh Mahabir – (Analyst)