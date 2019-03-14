Port of Spain — Republic Bank, the entity planning on purchasing Scotiabank in several territories across the region, have been holding a series of town halls with staff.

“These town hall meetings were not meant to preempt the regulatory approval process but were intended to share some valuable insight on the Republic Group with the Scotia staff so that they could get to know us better” said Republic Bank group president Nigel Baptiste.

“It was important that the staff also be assured of the continued value to the successor organisations,” he added.

In addition to meeting the Bank’s leadership, staff of Scotiabank will also have opportunities to interact with teams from all levels of Republic, in the near future. “There is no better way for people to connect and get firsthand knowledge than through this kind of direct interaction,” said Baptiste.

Republic Bank said they were committed to keeping all Scotiabank staff members after their planned takeover and would integrate them into their existing operations.

“Republic Bank, across the entire group, relies on the knowledge and expertise of locals – from the level of senior management to the junior entry level staff,” stated Baptiste.